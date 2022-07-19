Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 19 July 2022

19th July 2022 12:12

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 19 July 2022.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Three big fund alternatives to Fundsmith

about 3 hours ago

UK bank sector results season: these are the likely winners

in 8 minutes

Stockwatch: is this well-known small cap share a recovery play yet?

about 3 hours ago

Reasons why the bear market is far from over

about 1 hour ago

Insider: massive share buying after Fevertree crashes to six-year low

1 day ago

Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q3 2022

1 day ago

Chart of the week: why this share represents stunning value

1 day ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: July 2022

1 day ago

US results season preview Q2 2022: banks and energy in focus

6 days ago

Investors turn to investment trusts with inflation protection

6 days ago