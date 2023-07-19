Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 19 July 2023

19th July 2023 11:34

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 19 July 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

DIY Investor Diary: how I apply Warren Buffett tips to fund investing

about 2 hours ago

Why I’d buy shares in three of the world’s biggest banks

about 2 hours ago

Fund managers still not convinced by stock market rally

in 31 minutes

Jeff Prestridge: the best way to build your wealth

1 day ago

The shares Nick Train says are undervalued compared to rivals

1 day ago

Stockwatch: a high conviction bearish view that divides opinion

about 24 hours ago

Top tech index surges over 80% to record high

about 21 hours ago

Where to invest in Q3 2023? Four experts have their say

1 day ago

Six ideas for a core holding in your pension fund

2 days ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: July 2023

2 days ago