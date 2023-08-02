Interactive Investor

Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 2 August 2023

2nd August 2023 11:30

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Here are the 10 most-traded stocks on the interactive investor platform during the morning trading session of 2 August 2023.

This is a list of the 10 most heavily traded shares on the interactive investor platform between the market open and late morning. The list also includes an additional column showing the percentage of all trades in each stock that were buy trades.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stocks stunned by fresh downgrade to US credit rating

about 6 hours ago

Eight investment trusts that could be takeover targets

about 6 hours ago

Share Sleuth: I feel like a kid in a candy shop

about 10 hours ago

Keep hold of these shares for dividends and growth

about 9 hours ago

Which emerging market region should investors back – China, India or Vietnam?

about 8 hours ago

Stockwatch: this FTSE 250 company is a buy again

1 day ago

Top 10 most-popular investment funds: July 2023

1 day ago

Will investors keep buying during historically weak August?

1 day ago

Proposed shake-up to pension tax: how might this affect you?

1 day ago

Insider: FTSE 100 CEO takes share purchases above £600,000

2 days ago