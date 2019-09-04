End of an era for these FTSE 100 stocks?

There's no room for sentiment in the City, and these household names could follow M&S out of the door.

The blue-chip demotion of Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) is dominating the headlines this week, but the ailing retail giant is far from the only household name struggling in the FTSE 100 index. The "end of an era" tag bestowed on M&S could just as easily apply to British Gas owner Centrica (LSE:CNA), B&Q chain Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) or supermarket Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY) — all of whom have been hovering close to the Footsie trap door and may yet begin 2020 in the FTSE 250 index. Several other well-known names have endured a miserable year in 2019, with the list of the biggest fallers in the top flight dominated by the likes of BT Group (LSE:BT.A), British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) and The Royal Bank of Scotland (LSE:RBS). It's a wake-up call for investors, some of whom may have thought that having their money invested in familiar names would offer sanctuary in these uncertain economic times. Other investors are paying the price of inertia, which in some cases has lasted several decades. The Tell Sid advertising campaign of November 1986 enticed hundreds of thousands of people to buy shares in British Gas, with their subsequent ownership of shares in BG Group, Centrica, National Grid (LSE:NG.) and Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) reaping rich rewards. But, as far as Centrica is concerned, the shares are back trading at the lowest level since the company was created out of British Gas in 1997. The writing has been on the wall for some time, with the shares down 47% so far this year and 72% over the past decade after two dividend cuts by boss Iain Conn left the proposed full-year pay-out at just 5p a share. Even if this still offers a 7% dividend yield, it's hard to find too many analysts prepared to overlook the unpredictability of Centrica's current business mix. The company highlights the fear that the FTSE 100 is made up of too many “lumbering beasts” offering big yields that eventually trap investors enticed by a lowly share price.