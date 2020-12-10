The ETFs Show: investing in oil, gold and other commodities
Tom Bailey talks to WisdomTree’s Nitesh Shah about ETPs and emerging trends in commodity ETFs.
10th December 2020 14:20
by Tom Bailey from interactive investor
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Tom Bailey, interactive investor’s ETFs editor, and Nitesh Shah, director of commodity research at WisdomTree Europe, discuss exchange-traded products, gold and oil investing, and emerging trends in commodity ETFs.
Time-stamped highlights
03:01 Major commodity indices and how they are constructed
05:10 Contango and backwardation
07:34 Gold: physically backed vs synthetic investments
10:19Investing in niche products such as nickel, coffee or sugar
13:22 New and emerging trends in commodity ETFs
15:00 How should an ESG-minded investor approach commodity ETP investing?
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