eyeQ: are IAG shares facing tailwinds or tailspin?

British Airways’ desks at Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada. Photo: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images.

IAG

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 432.45p

Fair Value Gap: +3.49% premium to model value

Data correct as at 26 February 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

British Airways’ parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) reports earnings tomorrow. That means analysts will pore over company fundamentals to update their bottom-up views on the stock.

Note though that eyeQ’s macro relevance score is 71%, so macro is important too. The good news is macro conditions are in an uptrend - model value has risen 4% so far in 2026.

That’s mainly because the stock has positive sensitivity to inflation expectations and they rose nearly 0.5% in January. But, more recently, inflation expectations have rolled back over and that explains why the model’s upward momentum has stalled somewhat.

In fair value gap terms, IAG is modestly rich. Nowhere near enough to trigger a bearish signal, but it does suggest a degree of good macro news is already in the price.

So, the bottom line from our side is that amid all the headlines about transatlantic demand, margin gains and the like, remember the macro perspective. And simply put, the message is: