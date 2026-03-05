eyeQ: bearish signal says time to sell

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary FedEx Macro Relevance: 91%

Model Value: $297.45

Fair Value Gap: +22.24% premium to model value Data correct as at 4 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Few stocks have captured the mood of this market rotation as vividly as FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX). Investors have spent much of the past year fleeing the technology giants and piling into industrials, and FedEx has been one of the clearest beneficiaries. The stock has surged more than 20% in February alone, with bullish analyst calls and the prospect of a freight division spin-off later this year adding fuel to a rally that was already well under way. The enthusiasm is understandable. But eyeQ’s model is flashing a note of caution. The big picture economy now explains a significant 91% of the moves in FedEx shares, a figure that has been climbing steadily since last summer. When macro is that dominant, it pays to listen to what it is saying. Right now, it is saying the stock has run ahead of itself. eyeQ puts fair value at $297.45. With the stock trading closer to $382, FedEx is sitting more than 22% above where the broader economic backdrop says it should be. That gap is wide enough to fire a clear bearish signal. None of this means the company story is broken. The freight spin-off is a genuine catalyst, cost-cutting is gaining traction, and the tariff refund lawsuit adds an interesting wildcard. But good stories can still produce poor entry points, and for investors already holding FedEx, a gap this wide between price and macro fair value is probably a good moment to take some chips off the table.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

These third-party research articles are provided by eyeQ (Quant Insight). interactive investor does not make any representation as to the completeness, accuracy or timeliness of the information provided, nor do we accept any liability for any losses, costs, liabilities or expenses that may arise directly or indirectly from your use of, or reliance on, the information (except where we have acted negligently, fraudulently or in wilful default in relation to the production or distribution of the information). The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. Equity research is provided for information purposes only. Neither eyeQ (Quant Insight) nor interactive investor have considered your personal circumstances, and the information provided should not be considered a personal recommendation. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, please consult an authorised financial adviser.