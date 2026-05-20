eyeQ: big discount triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Global X Genomics & Biotech ETF (GNOM)

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: $48.71

Fair Value Gap: -10.54% discount to model value

Data correct as at 20 May 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

At the start of the new year the biotech sector was in a good place. The bottom-up picture was full of stories about better clinical data and product breakthroughs plus healthy M&A activity; the top-down picture was that lower rates would provide cheap financing and with the IPO market opening back up, the funding and liquidity backdrop looked favourable.

That picture has shifted of late and the sector has struggled. One specialist ETF within the sector - Global X Genomics & Biotech ETF USD Acc, which provides exposure to genomics and biotech stocks such as Illumina Inc, Moderna Inc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG - has fallen far enough below eyeQ model value to trigger a new bullish signal.

The mainstream media explanation for that would be the back-up in bond yields we are seeing, which threatens biotech’s funding outlook. But while that’s partly true, eyeQ model value is flatlining rather than falling. Other factors are offsetting the inflation spike and bond market reaction. So, the net result is the macro environment is treading water rather than deteriorating.

That means the latest sell-off leaves the ETF over 10% cheap to broad macro conditions. While that’s enough to trigger a new signal, this is one of those environments where a discretionary overlay is required.

While the bond market is experiencing this sharp de-rating, market sentiment towards the broad biotech sector probably remains defensive. Patience is probably prudent. But that doesn’t detract from the main message here: from a macro perspective, value is starting to build and long-term believers in the future of genomics may be looking at an attractive entry level.