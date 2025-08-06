eyeQ: bullish signal on this UK share

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Taylor Wimpey

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 111.76p

Fair Value Gap: -9.83% discount to model value

Data correct as at 6 August 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Monday’s top 10 trading signals article revealed three real estate investment trusts (REITs) among the cheapest UK stocks on eyeQ’s metrics. The clear message was that, from a macro perspective, value is starting to emerge in UK property.

Today, we have a new bullish signal on the home-building giant Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), which now sits almost 10% cheap to macro fair value of 112.14p.

There is an immediate health warning. Taylor Wimpey is one of those stocks where eyeQ model value has become a lot more volatile in 2025. Around Trump’s tariff announcements in April, eyeQ model value was whipped around more aggressively than the actual share price.

That’s evident in the fair value gap chart below. The extreme rich and cheap levels in March and April occurred because of sharp swings in eyeQ model value. Taylor Wimpey’s share price remained relatively stable.

That said, this latest fair value gap has developed because the opposite has been true - the share price has legged lower, but macro conditions remain stable. Looking at that fair value gap chart, this is very much the cheap end of recent ranges outside those two outlier events a few months ago around the Trump tariff shock.

It’s another example suggesting that the UK property sector has, to a fair degree, become overly pessimistic.