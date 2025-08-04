eyeQ: 10 actionable trading signals for week beginning 4 August 2025

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

This series of weekly articles uses eyeQ’s smart machine to highlight 10 stocks whose share price trades at either a discount or premium to eyeQ’s Model Value price (where macro conditions say the share 'should' trade).

A minus figure in these tables indicates a share trading below eyeQ’s Model Value, implying they are ‘cheap’ versus macro conditions. A plus figure screens as rich because the current share price is above eyeQ’s Model Value.

All companies must have a model relevance above 65%, which means the macro environment is critical and any valuation signals carry strong weight.

Here are definitions of terms used in the analysis:

Model value

Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.

Model relevance

How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.

Long Term model

This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

UK Top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 4 August 2025.

UK

This week, the three cheapest stocks on eyeQ’s UK models are all property companies. LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP), Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) and Great Portland Estates (LSE:GPE) are all Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Each time eyeQ model value is holding up - macro conditions are stable - but late July and early August has seen the share price fall. None of those fair value gaps are quite big enough to trigger a bullish signal, but it does look like the UK property market is starting to build some value down here.

International top 10

Source: eyeQ. Long Term strategic models. Data correct as at 4 August 2025.

International

Four of the Magnificent Seven tech giants appear in this week’s list of top international fair value gaps. Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) is the only one that screens as rich relative to prevailing macro conditions. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are all slightly cheap. Again, the gaps aren’t big enough to trigger any official signals, but Amazon is probably the pick of the bunch given that model value displays the strongest upwards momentum.