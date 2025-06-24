eyeQ: this cheap FTSE 250 stock could be a buy, but not yet

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Hays Macro Relevance: 29%

Model Value: 71.41p

Fair Value Gap: -10.03% discount to model value Data correct as at 24 June 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. This morning recruiter SThree (LSE:STEM) provided a trading update which continues the trend of fairly downbeat noises coming from the UK labour market. That adds to the update last week from Hays (LSE:HAS), which also talked about weak hiring activity. eyeQ doesn’t model SThree but the picture on Hays is worth noting. Macro conditions are getting worse - model value is down 3.25% in the last month and now sits at 71.41p - but the deterioration is gradual rather than dramatic. The stock price was tracking in line with macro conditions until last week’s profit warning, which prompted a raft of downgrades from analysts. The subsequent sell-off has moved the stock 10% below macro fair value. That’s a big enough fair value gap to trigger a bullish signal if the stock was in a macro regime, but a macro relevance score of just 29% precludes that. Also, we’d want to see model value carve out a bottom and ideally start to move higher again to get really constructive. Still, it’s worth observing that a large amount of bad news is now in the price. Lee Wild, ii’s head of editorial, owns Hays shares.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

