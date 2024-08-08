eyeQ: this copper stock could be a bargain

"Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance." eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Freeport-McMoran Trading signal: long-term strategic model

Model value:$42.98

Fair Value Gap: -8.76% discount to model value

Model relevance: 80% Data correct as at 8 August 2024. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Opportunities in copper Copper is back below $400 tonne and is close to the levels from 1 January. Put another way, we’ve effectively erased the entire 2024 rally in copper. There are good reasons for this move. Recent headwinds for the metal include fears of a global recession, the ongoing slow-motion crash in the Chinese property market, plus early signs that the AI revolution (and copper’s use in data centres) is losing some momentum. Also positioning was long and, as we discussed in yesterday’s FTSE 100 note, a big element of this downdraft has been a complacent skew among investors with everyone embracing the same ideas. In the case of copper, that idea is that it’s integral to the electrification of the global economy, and the key point to remember is that the de-carbonisation theme hasn’t gone away. Yes, there’s a backlash to environmental, social and governance (ESG) labelling and, yes, a Trump victory in November could see further progress stall. But the green transition is almost certainly going to be a big ongoing theme. On the eyeQ smart machine, the copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is noticeable on a couple of points: macro is critical. Our macro relevance score is high (80%) and has been for some time

macro conditions have deteriorated rapidly - eyeQ model value is down almost 20% in the last month

our model shows fears of a recession are the main culprit. But, if you squint closely, the orange line has bounced hard (around 7%) this week

FCX hasn’t responded, so the stock now shows as nearly 9% cheap on our models. That’s not quite cheap enough to trigger an official bullish signal, but we’re getting close. Given current market volatility, some may prefer to watch and wait from the sidelines. Fair enough. But for long-term investors and believers in the green theme, we could be getting close to an interesting entry level.

