eyeQ: the delivery giant catching a macro headwind

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

UPS

Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: 89.28

Fair Value Gap: 15.21% premium to model value

Data correct as at 23 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

UPS has a compelling transformation story. The company is deliberately cutting its Amazon delivery volumes by more than half by June, closing facilities and eliminating 30,000 jobs as it pivots towards higher-margin customers.

Q1 earnings arrive on 28 April, and management has already signalled a weak first half before a recovery takes hold in the second. On the company fundamentals, this is a story of transition in progress.

Macro has its own read, and right now it is less flattering.

Since mid-December, the big-picture economy has been the dominant force driving United Parcel Service Inc Class B (NYSE:UPS) shares, explaining 70% of price moves. That makes intuitive sense. UPS moves physical goods around the world, so when growth slows, the packages slow with it. It is about as direct a read on the global economy as you will find in a single stock.

What has shifted sharply this month is the macro backdrop itself. eyeQ’s model value for UPS has dropped from around $97.80 to $89.28, a meaningful deterioration in the economic conditions that should support the stock. The share price, sitting at $105.30, has not caught down with that move. The result is a gap of over 15% above where macro says the stock should trade. That is wide enough to fire a bearish signal.

For investors already cautious on economic growth and cyclical stocks more broadly, macro is now adding its voice to those concerns. The transformation may yet deliver. But the price, on this view, does not reflect the risks.