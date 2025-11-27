eyeQ: an entry point for AI darling

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Oracle Macro Relevance: 70%

Model Value: $285.39

Fair Value Gap: -39.24% discount to model value Data correct as at 27 November 2025. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)’s sell-off has been all about doubt: will its big artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure deals actually turn into real cash flows, and will they do it fast enough? Markets have shifted from rewarding big promises to demanding near-term profitability — and that’s put spotlight on execution risk. Heavy capex and long build times don’t help sentiment either. But the bull case is still very much alive. Oracle’s cloud pivot is real, and the company recently highlighted a large and growing backlog of AI-cloud infrastructure contracts. That’s multi-year, visibility-rich demand. Supporters argue that this reset has far more to do with fear than fundamentals, and that the valuation now reflects worst-case scenarios rather than the pipeline Oracle is actually building. Qi’s eyeQ model backs that up. Oracle is trading well below model value, with the current mispricing close to five-year extremes. More importantly, both spot and model value have turned higher in recent days. When pessimism is peaking but forward expectations and model value are inflecting, that’s often where the best medium-term opportunities sit. Put simply: if you believe Oracle delivers even a reasonable share of its AI and cloud backlog, today’s discount looks less like a warning — and more like an entry point.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

