eyeQ: FAANG stock fires bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Netflix

Macro Relevance: 79%

Model Value: $101.66

Fair Value Gap: -12.56% discount to model value

Data correct as at 20 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Geopolitical news is dominating the headlines, but earnings come thick and fast this week, providing anecdotal, bottom-up evidence of how companies are faring in this uncertain world.

One of the most interesting will be Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX). At the fundamental level, the focus has moved on from increasing subscriber count to getting more out of each customer. Then, of course, there’s the battle with Paramount Skydance Corp Ordinary Shares - Class B (NASDAQ:PSKY) to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:WBD). The former focuses attention on Netflix’s ability to monetise its client base via price hikes or advertising. The latter holds the potential for Netflix to issue debt to finance the acquisition.

We’ve already seen how the market has treated Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) in recent months as they’ve turned to the bond market to finance artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

But while most analysis will focus on these stories, it’s worth noting eyeQ macro relevance for Netflix has risen sharply of late. From 23% early in November, it now sits at 79%. Macro matters!

The other standout is how, after falling throughout Q4 2025, macro momentum is showing signs of recovering. eyeQ model value is up nearly 3% in the last month. Why? The biggest driver of our model right now is inflation expectations. Netflix wants them higher and they have been rising. The suggestion is that they do indeed have pricing power and, in an inflationary environment, Netflix can hike prices.

Finally, note that NFLX has - thus far - ignored this shift in macro conditions. It’s continued to fall and that’s opened up a fair value gap of 12.56%, which is sufficient to fire a bullish signal.

The snap reaction to earnings later today will be driven by company news. But be aware, from a purely macro perspective, a fair amount of bad news is in the price. Wait to see what comes from earnings, but Netflix might be one to add to your buy-the-dip list.