eyeQ: FAANG stock fires bullish signal
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. It suggests this one for your buy-the-dip list.
20th January 2026 11:00
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
Netflix
Macro Relevance: 79%
Model Value: $101.66
Fair Value Gap: -12.56% discount to model value
Data correct as at 20 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Geopolitical news is dominating the headlines, but earnings come thick and fast this week, providing anecdotal, bottom-up evidence of how companies are faring in this uncertain world.
One of the most interesting will be Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX). At the fundamental level, the focus has moved on from increasing subscriber count to getting more out of each customer. Then, of course, there’s the battle with Paramount Skydance Corp Ordinary Shares - Class B (NASDAQ:PSKY) to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:WBD). The former focuses attention on Netflix’s ability to monetise its client base via price hikes or advertising. The latter holds the potential for Netflix to issue debt to finance the acquisition.
We’ve already seen how the market has treated Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) and Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META) in recent months as they’ve turned to the bond market to finance artificial intelligence (AI) spending.
But while most analysis will focus on these stories, it’s worth noting eyeQ macro relevance for Netflix has risen sharply of late. From 23% early in November, it now sits at 79%. Macro matters!
The other standout is how, after falling throughout Q4 2025, macro momentum is showing signs of recovering. eyeQ model value is up nearly 3% in the last month. Why? The biggest driver of our model right now is inflation expectations. Netflix wants them higher and they have been rising. The suggestion is that they do indeed have pricing power and, in an inflationary environment, Netflix can hike prices.
Finally, note that NFLX has - thus far - ignored this shift in macro conditions. It’s continued to fall and that’s opened up a fair value gap of 12.56%, which is sufficient to fire a bullish signal.
The snap reaction to earnings later today will be driven by company news. But be aware, from a purely macro perspective, a fair amount of bad news is in the price. Wait to see what comes from earnings, but Netflix might be one to add to your buy-the-dip list.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.