eyeQ: a FTSE 100 share with bad news already priced in

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Kingfisher

Macro Relevance: 17%

Model Value: 309.96

Fair Value Gap: -3.84% discount to model value

Data correct as at 24 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Kingfisher’s annual results were something of a wash. Results were largely in line but probably weren’t sufficient to provide the spark for any immediate lasting bounce after the recent sell-off.

The mainstream narrative around Kingfisher (LSE:KGF) is to view it as a proxy for the UK property market; that means fears around the Bank of England hiking interest rates, and mortgage deals tightening or even disappearing, which are all bad news for the stock.

On eyeQ, macro only explains 17% of shifts in the stock price. On our metrics, the share is trading off company, not macro, fundamentals.

That means our analysis comes with a health warning. But what is noteworthy is how eyeQ model value was still moving higher over late February/early March, i.e. the stock weathered the initial outbreak of war in Iran OK.

That’s changed in the last 10 days, however. Macro fair value has fallen nearly 12% since 12 March. It’s not so much because of the move in gilt yields, it’s more the move in credit markets and bond volatility. The move wider in credit spreads and the spike in bond volatility are the two things that have really hurt.

So, in short, while our macro model has caveats attached given low macro relevance, it does help confirm the idea that Kingfisher needs an orderly bond market to thrive.

No signal right now, but the consolation is that some bad news is already priced, with KGF sitting nearly 4% below our 310p fair value level.