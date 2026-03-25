eyeQ: FTSE 100 stock triggers bullish signal

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Next

Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 13,107.62p

Fair Value Gap: -7.66% discount to model value

Data correct as at 25 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

News from Iran understandably dominates the headlines but updates from corporate UK keep coming, and tomorrow we get Next (LSE:NXT), a key indicator for the health of the UK high street.

Next have a history of offering up conservative forward guidance - it’s always easier to set the bar low and then outperform. But their latest thoughts will be especially interesting - bottom-up analysts will see this as critical insight on how the UK consumer is impacted by events in the Middle East, the oil market, inflation and what the Bank of England decides on base rates.

eyeQ’s model for Next is worth noting.

Macro relevance is 71%, back above our 65% threshold for a macro regime for the first time in a year.

Macro momentum has rolled over. eyeQ model value is down just over 3% in the last month driven primarily by higher crude oil and rising inflation expectations. Next wants both these lower, reflecting their drag on affordability.

Next itself has sold off further and faster than aggregate macro conditions suggest is justified. The stock sits around 7.5% cheap to our fair value - and that’s sufficient to trigger a bullish signal.

A machine-driven signal always needs a discretionary overlay to ensure that it fits your investment process. That’s doubly so at times of extreme geopolitical conflict.

That said, the advantage of such a systematic approach is that it strips away human emotions, which can hinder dispassionate decision-making during such turbulent times.

The point being, prudence says wait for tomorrow’s company news. And maybe wait to see how events in Iran shake out; they remain the biggest determinant of crude oil, inflation and therefore the UK’s monetary policy stance.

But Next is a stock with a strong fundamental story, one that many retail investors will track if not trade. And the message from macro right now is that a large degree of bad news is priced in and value is building.