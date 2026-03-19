eyeQ: a good FTSE 100 business having another bad day

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Melrose Industries Macro Relevance: 71%

Model Value: 542.96p

Fair Value Gap: -9.6% discount to model value Data correct as at 19 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO)is an aerospace engineer making components for the world’s largest aircraft and engine programmes - not a pure defence stock, but close enough to catch the tailwind from rising military budgets. The numbers it reported three weeks ago were genuinely good. Revenue up 8%, operating profit up 23%, free cash flow turning positive for the first time in years. And yet the stock fell sharply. Guidance for 2026 came in below analyst expectations, with supply chain bottlenecks at the big engine makers and uncertainty around US trade policy doing the damage. The market decided the outlook mattered more than the delivery. That sell-off has opened up an interesting gap on eyeQ’s model. The big-picture economy has been the dominant force behind this stock for most of the past year, currently explaining 71% of price moves. At 493p, Melrose screens as cheap. eyeQ puts fair value at 542p, a gap of nearly 10% that is wide enough to fire a bullish signal. Part of what underpins that view is that Melrose is positively geared to inflation expectations. In an environment where price pressures remain stubborn, that’s not an unhelpful place to be. Sometimes a good business gets punished for a bad day. The macro signal says this may be one of those moments.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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