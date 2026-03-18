eyeQ: a heavy discount and an unresolved bill

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Close Brothers

Macro Relevance:62%

Model Value: 429.15p

Fair Value Gap: -22.05% discount to model value

Data correct as at 18 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Numbers from Close Brothers Group (LSE:CBG) landing today made for uncomfortable reading. Adjusted operating profit dropped 19% in the six months to January, the bank posted a statutory pre-tax loss, and the dividend has been suspended again. Add 600 job cuts by the end of 2027, and a short-seller report from Viceroy Research arguing that the lender may need to more than triple its motor finance provisions to as much as £1 billion. Close Brothers pushed back firmly, but the share price fell regardless.

Against that backdrop, the market has done a lot of work already. eyeQ puts macro fair value at 429p against a current price of 353p, a gap of around 22%. That’s the cheapest fair value gap in around 18 months. There are, however, two catches.

One is that for most of the past nine months the big-picture economy was the dominant force driving this stock, but that grip has been loosening, and for that gap to mean something, macro needs to be asserting itself, not stepping back.

Second, macro momentum is falling. eyeQ model value has fallen around 13.5% in the last month alone.

So, for now, this sits in “watch” territory. The discount is real and sizeable, but until macro reasserts itself, the motor finance uncertainty remains the dominant story. And when macro does start to matter again, we need to see model value at least stabilise or ideally turn higher. For now, watch and wait.