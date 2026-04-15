eyeQ: it might pay to own this cheap stock

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary Visa Macro Relevance: 67%

Model Value: $326.75

Fair Value Gap: -4.94% discount to model value Data correct as at 15 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model. The payments giant has taken a 12% hit this year, caught in the broader rotation out of technology and financial services. But the disconnect between the stock price and the company’s actual performance is becoming harder to ignore. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) reported a very strong fiscal first quarter with revenue up 15% and earnings per share up 15%, driven by resilient consumer spending and strength in value-added services. Stablecoin card spending has quadrupled year-over-year, opening a new revenue stream. From a macro lens, something more interesting is unfolding. Visa’s sensitivity to the big-picture economy has surged dramatically. Just six weeks ago, economic forces explained only 37% of the stock’s price moves. Today, that figure stands at 67%, and the driver is clear: economic growth. As the market’s confidence in the resilience of consumer spending has solidified, Visa’s macro fair value has climbed in tandem. The stock sits at $311 against an eyeQ model value of $326, leaving it nearly 5% cheap. That’s a bullish signal worth noting. Model value is rising alongside strengthening growth expectations, which means the macro backdrop is increasingly supportive. If you believe the US economy can keep humming, the valuation here looks attractive.

Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Useful terminology: Model value Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment. Model (macro) relevance How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price. Fair Value Gap (FVG) The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades. Long Term model This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.

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