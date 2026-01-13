eyeQ: a lot of bad news already in this stock’s price

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

PageGroup

Macro Relevance: 61%

Model Value: 232.18p

Fair Value Gap: -5.34% discount to model value

Data correct as at 13 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

2026 has not started well in terms of UK economic data. This morning, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) survey was downbeat on retail sales, and yesterday the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)/KPMG survey suggested employers were cutting back on hiring.

Recruiter PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) has released a trading update which seems to echo that latter point. It says that both permanent and temporary recruitment declined at the end of last year. The overall picture they paint is one where fears around the Budget and the cost of hiring is putting employers off taking additional workers on.

So far, so underwhelming. It is worth noting eyeQ’s model for PAGE where we’d observe two things:

Model value is actually moving sideways to higher. Broad macro conditions are actually a very modest positive for the share price. That’s because on our metrics financial conditions matter more than economic fundamentals. Yes, economic conditions aren’t great, but credit spreads remain tight and, while markets remain in “risk-on” mode, these positives slightly offset the bad news.

PAGE screens as around 5% cheap to macro. That’s not quite enough for a bullish signal, plus macro relevance is below our 65% threshold for a regime. But it does suggest that a fair amount of bad news is already in the price.

It’s easy to get sucked into the doom-and-gloom view on the UK given mainstream financial reporting - the news flow is pretty downbeat right now. But remember eyeQ uses a smart machine to focus on the maths and strip away the emotional side of investing. A little objectivity can add a lot of value to your investment process.