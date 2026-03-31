eyeQ: macro clouds gather over this AI toolmaker
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it looks at a picks-and-shovels play on the AI revolution.
31st March 2026 10:02
by Kabir Chugani from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
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Lam Research
Macro Relevance: 67%
Model Value: $156.48
Fair Value Gap: 21.74% premium to model value
Data correct as at 31 March 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Timing can be everything in markets. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit its all-time high on 25 February, the day before US and Israeli strikes on Iran upended global markets. Since then, the stock has dropped roughly 20%. That sounds like a lot. The problem is, according to eyeQ, it may not be enough.
Lam is one of the world’s leading makers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It does not make chips itself - it makes the machines that chip-makers use to build them. Think of it as a picks-and-shovels play on the AI revolution: every advanced chip, whether destined for a data centre or an AI server, is built using Lam’s etching and deposition tools.
The big-picture economy has been the dominant force driving the stock since last July, and that macro lens is currently flashing caution. eyeQ puts fair value at $156.48 against a spot price of $199.95, a gap of nearly 22%.
There is, however, an important qualifier. The macro relevance score has slipped from 80% to 67% over the past two weeks, and with macro’s grip on the stock loosening, a formal bearish signal requires a firmer foundation than that. But do not mistake that for good news. The model value itself has been falling sharply - the macro backdrop is not just saying the stock is expensive, it is actively getting worse.
What is pulling model value lower? Tighter financial conditions, a spike in market uncertainty since the conflict began, and fading hopes for near-term rate cuts. Lam also carries the highest China revenue exposure among its major peers, a structural vulnerability that sits uneasily alongside an already difficult macro backdrop.
Earnings land on 22 April. Between now and then, the macro picture is worth watching as closely as the fundamentals.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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