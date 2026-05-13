eyeQ: the macro view for Vistry shares
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it looks at the struggling housebuilder.
13th May 2026 09:58
by Huw Roberts from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Vistry
Macro Relevance: 64%
Model Value: 409.06p
Fair Value Gap: -40.47% discount to model value
Data correct as at 13 May 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Vistry’s share price virtually halved in March as the homebuilder warned about the fallout from the conflict in the Gulf. Now, in its latest trading update, it paused its share buyback and warned that profits will be hit further. Material and labour costs are up, and they are having to discount prices to shift homes.
It all makes sense: if the Bank of England is going to respond to this energy-induced inflation shock, then higher mortgage rates will threaten the UK property market. But, as always, it’s worth drilling down into an objective, machine-based view on the stock’s macro outlook.
eyeQ model confidence for Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) was high throughout 2025 but has spent all of 2026 below our 65% threshold for a macro regime. That may be about to change - our macro relevance score has been trending higher and now sits at 64%.
The model does indeed show that the home construction company wants lower oil prices, lower inflation, calm bond markets and healthy risk appetite. But, critically, that mix of macro sensitivities has actually come out as a wash - eyeQ model value is moving sideways around the 400p level.
This latest sell-off therefore is starting to look somewhat overdone, with the stock around 40% cheap to aggregate macro conditions. There’s no official bullish signal yet. One, the fair value gap is close, but not quite sufficient to trigger. Two, we need macro relevance at 65%.
But the key point here is, so far at least, this doesn’t look like a repeat of March. Then, eyeQ model value plummeted around 56%. Today it’s flatlining. That could change but, for now, the macro picture is not pointing to another massive de-rating for the stock.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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