eyeQ: the most important thing to watch at Next

Next

Macro Relevance: 52%

Model Value: 13,927.28p

Fair Value Gap: +0.45% premium to model value

Data correct as at 6 January 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Next shares are up this morning after its latest trading update. It provided its usual mix of good news on profits for this year and guidance for the year ahead; but tempered that with a more cautious outlook, citing a shaky labour market and slower economic growth.

Crudely, the suggestion is that Next (LSE:NXT) is a well-run outfit constrained only by broader macroeconomic forces. So, what does eyeQ’s macro model say?

This latest rally has brought Next back in line with macro conditions. The stock started 2026 trading 4% cheap on eyeQ (that wasn’t sufficient to trigger a bullish signal) and now sits very close to our model fair value.

When a stock is close to fair value, that means the most important thing to watch is model value itself. Remember, eyeQ’s model value states where the share price “should” trade given the broad macro environment. It’s a measure of macro momentum - do macro conditions support the share price, or are they working against the stock?

Right now, macro is a modest tailwind. eyeQ model value is up nearly 2% over the last month. The stock had been modestly lagging that but has now caught up.

One of the biggest drivers is inflation expectations where the relationship is negative, i.e. Next wants lower UK inflation, which presumably reflects higher prices fuelling affordability issues, hurting consumer spending power.

Finally, note that macro relevance of 52% means the stock isn’t in a fully fledged macro regime, but big-picture stuff such as growth and inflation do explain just over half of moves in the stock price. So, company fundamentals matter, but as management said, the macro outlook is important too.