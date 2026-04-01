eyeQ: this stock deserves credit for its resilience
Experts at eyeQ use AI and their own smart machine to analyse macro conditions and generate actionable trading signals. Here, it looks at record bookings, rising fuel bills and a macro signal closing in.
1st April 2026 11:58
by Kabir Chugani from eyeQ
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“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ
- Discover: eyeQ analysis explained | eyeQ: our smart machine in action | Glossary
Delta Airlines
Macro Relevance: 73%
Model Value: $60.25
Fair Value Gap: 9.37% premium to model value
Data correct as at 1 April 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.
Rarely does an airline absorb a $400 million (£300 million) fuel hit and raise its revenue guidance in the same breath. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) has managed both.
The Middle East conflict sent oil prices sharply higher in a matter of weeks, hitting airlines in their biggest cost line. But Delta’s demand has held in a way that has surprised even the bulls. First-quarter revenue guidance has been raised above the original forecast, with eight of its 10 best sales days in company history falling in this quarter. Its Monroe refinery, which covers the bulk of its fuel needs in-house, has cushioned the blow in a way that most peers cannot match.
The big-picture economy has been the dominant force driving this stock for nearly a year, with macro explaining 73% of price moves. And on that basis, the numbers warrant attention. eyeQ puts fair value at $60.25; the stock trades at $66.48, a gap of just over 9%. That’s approaching the level where a bearish signal would fire. The model itself fell sharply when oil first spiked, dropping to around $56.60 in early March, but has since recovered and sits broadly stable today.
eyeQ has not yet triggered a formal signal, and given how well Delta has traded throughout the turbulence, that feels right. The stock deserves credit for its resilience. Geopolitical uncertainty cuts both ways: if tensions ease, model value rises and the gap narrows; if they escalate again, the stock may look even richer relative to where macro says it should be. Q1 earnings land on 8 April and will be the next real test of how well demand is holding against the fuel headwind.
Source: eyeQ. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Useful terminology:
Model value
Where our smart machine calculates that any stock market index, single stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be priced (the fair value) given the overall macroeconomic environment.
Model (macro) relevance
How confident we are in the model value. The higher the number the better! Above 65% means the macro environment is critical, so any valuation signals carry strong weight. Below 65%, we deem that something other than macro is driving the price.
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
The difference between our model value (fair value) and where the price currently is. A positive Fair Value Gap means the security is above the model value, which we refer to as “rich”. A negative FVG means that it's cheap. The bigger the FVG, the bigger the dislocation and therefore a better entry level for trades.
Long Term model
This model looks at share prices over the last 12 months, captures the company’s relationship with growth, inflation, currency shifts, central bank policy etc and calculates our key results - model value, model relevance, Fair Value Gap.
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