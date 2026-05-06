eyeQ: watch out for this overvalued drug stock

“Our signals are crafted through macro-valuation, trend analysis, and meticulous back-testing. This combination ensures a comprehensive evaluation of an asset's value, market conditions, and historical performance.” eyeQ

Eli Lilly

Macro Relevance: 74%

Model Value: $881.91

Fair Value Gap: +10.8% premium to model value

Data correct as at 6 May 2026. Please click glossary for explanation of terms. Long-term strategic model.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) rallied yesterday after announcing favourable results for their new treatment for ulcerative colitis.

Drug innovations will always be critical for pharmaceutical giants such as LLY. But note, on eyeQ, the stock is back in a macro regime. A macro relevance score of 74% means the Federal Reserve, the dollar, etc, are becoming as important as company news.

And the macro picture suggests these aren’t great levels to chase the rally. Macro momentum may at least have stopped falling - eyeQ move fell 26.5% from the start of the year to the end of January - but it’s yet to post enough of a meaningful bounce to suggest a new uptrend has started.

That means yesterday’s rally has taken the stock 10.8% rich to our macro fair value of $881.91. Not quite enough to trigger a new bearish signal, but sufficient to caution that a fair degree of good news is already in the price.

Finally, we note that inflation is the biggest single driver of our model. It alone explains over a third of our model. The relationship is negative, i.e. the stock needs lower inflation expectations.

New drug treatments are a vital source of revenue and Eli Lilly is rightly a popular stock pick. But, at these levels, the message from eyeQ is it’s vulnerable if this latest inflation shock continues.