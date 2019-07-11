The Financial Grimes: Chance to own two cheap shares
This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
11th July 2019 08:34
by Jeremy Grime from ii contributor
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This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
- Morses Club (LSE:MCL)20 million shares printed in home-collected credit business Morses Club last night at 138p. On a single figure PER and a yield of 6.3% I suspect the buyer will find a very satisfactory outcome.
- Gresham House (LSE:GHE) The Energy Storage fund announces a placing to raise £49.7 million. Note that forecasts for the fund management group assume no increase in AUM this year.
Liontrust – Trading Statement
Share Price 772p
Mkt Cap £392 million
Conflict Disclosure: No Holding
Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) is a fund manager.
- Statement AUM up 11% over the three months period to £14.1 billion consisting of net inflows of 5.7% and 5.3% performance. 49% AUM is now economic advantage and 30% sustainable investment process. One-year fund performance is generally strong too. Outlook is "well positioned".
- Estimates Forecasts look for 10% PBT growth to March 2019 which looks rather too easy to achieve when you do 11% AUM growth in Q1.
- Valuation PER of 13.9X and yield of 4%. EV/AUM 2.5%.
- Conclusion The shares are cheap because of concentration risk. Opportunity.
Polar Capital – Trading Statement
Share price 580p
Mkt Cap £559 million
Conflict Disclosure: No holding
Polar Capital (LSE:POLR) is a fund manager.
- Statement AUM up 6.4% over the three months comprising net inflows of 1.1% and 5.3% performance.
- Estimates AUM is now back to where it was in September 2018 at £14.7 billion. Pre performance fees to March 19 the company made £42.2 million PBT, which is forecast to be £53 million for the year to March 20.
- Valuation PER 13.6, yield 5.8%. EV/AUM 2.8%
- Conclusion The shares are cheap on earnings forecasts that are about right. Liontrust has £14,097 million AUM and can be bought for £392 million, while Polar has £14,712 million and can be bought for £559 million .
|Glossary
|PBT
|profit before tax
|EPS
|earnings per share
|DPS
|dividend per share
|ROE
|return on equity
|EBITDA
|earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
|PER
|price earnings, or PE ratio
|Yield
|dividend yield
|FCF
|free cash flow
|NAV
|net asset value
|Price/Book (PB)
|a company's share price versus what it owns
|Book Value
|a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets
|AUM
|assets under management
|FUM
|funds under management
|OTC
|over-the-counter
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk
Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.
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