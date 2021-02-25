Funds and trusts yielding above 5%: opportunity or value trap?

The year 2020 may have been a dismal one for income seekers, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter. There is now a wealth of funds and investment trusts showing yields of more than 5%. However, many investors saw their income slump during the crisis and are rightly cautious on whether these yields are sustainable or, perhaps, whether they come at the price of capital growth.

Given savings rates are at or near zero and using the tried-and-tested ‘too good to be true’ principle, a yield of 5% would suggest an investment that involved considerable risk. But, these are not normal times. The pandemic has seen investors act in unusual ways and, in many cases, the funds with these high yields are not bad or unduly risky but have been a victim of a perfect storm of difficult circumstances.

The fund sectors with the highest yields

The majority of these high yields are to be found among UK equity income funds and in other unfashionable markets such as Europe, Latin America or frontier markets. These markets have all had specific characteristics: a focus on stodgy industries such as oil or tobacco; only a small weighting in popular growth areas such as technology and, above all, pretty awful performance during the pandemic. This is due to investors only being interested in Covid ‘winners’ – think cloud computing, digitalisation, e-commerce – and not in its ‘losers’ – energy, mining, banks.

James Calder, head of research at City Asset Management, says: “Where the pandemic caused the market to collapse, falling prices have meant a rising yield.”

However, it is worth noting that there are many well-regarded funds among this group of higher-yielding funds: JOHCM UK Equity Income, Fidelity MoneyBuilder Dividend, Premier Miton Income and Royal London Sterling Extra Yield Bond are all yielding in excess of 5%. Another example is the value-focused Man GLG Income, which has a yield of 5.5%.

Among investment trusts, there is City of London (LSE:CTY), with its 54-year record of dividend growth, or Lowland (LSE:LWI), managed by veteran investor James Henderson. Its yield is currently 5.3%.

Both Man GLG Income and City of London are members of interactive investor’s Super 60 list.

The question for investors is whether these now look like a good way to lock in a high yield and to invest with a quality manager, or whether the yields and capital growth still look dicey.

Certainly, the vaccine announcement appears to have brought a change in fortunes for many of these funds, with the Investment Association’s UK Equity Income sector rising by 14.1% over the past six months (according to FE Analytics, to 24 February). Some investors have bought into the potential for economic recovery and the relief rally following the Brexit deal.

Are dividends secure from here? Investors are right to feel fragile. Last year was among the worst seen for dividend announcements, with around 40% of companies cutting or abandoning their dividend. More recently, there has been better news with many companies resuming payouts now that the outlook is clearer. In December, banks were given the green light to pay dividends once again, important for the UK market where they are dominant.

However, Stephen Crewe, a director at Fulcrum Asset Management says investors still need to exercise caution: “Banks have been forced not to pay dividends and these will come back. However, in other sectors, the cuts will be permanent. There is no reason to think that Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) and BP (LSE:BP.) will return to their previous levels of dividend payments. On average, it takes dividends four or five years to recover from this type of setback and it needs organic growth.” That is bad news for other sectors in structural decline – such as high street retail.