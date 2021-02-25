Funds and trusts yielding above 5%: opportunity or value trap?

We run through options for income seekers who would like a high starting yield.

Funds that artificially boost income It is also worth mentioning that some funds and trusts (such as Schroder Income Maximiser, which yields 6.7%) use derivatives and other financial instruments to boost the yield. Crewe says there is a danger that option-writing strategies can suppress capital growth at a time when it has been important to remain fully invested to ride out market volatility. Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) Some trusts, notably Shires Income (LSE:SHRS), will use low-cost gearing to buy preference shares to boost the yield. The BlackRock World Mining Trust (LSE:BRWM), which has a yield of 3.7%, uses debentures to add to its overall income. This can be a way to retain more investment flexibility, while also keeping the yield high. There are options for income seekers in the year ahead. However, they need to ensure they aren’t drawn down a narrow ‘value’ path that sees them compromise long-term capital growth. It is possible to find both equity funds and trusts investing in alternatives that offer the best of both worlds – a secure income and the potential to grow capital over time.