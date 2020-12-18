Funds Fan: 2020’s top investments and trust insights

interactive investor experts Kyle Caldwell and Tom Bailey discuss the best funds and investment trusts of the year, and examine a poll of investment trust managers that reveals where they expect to find value opportunities in 2021.

The pair are joined by Jonathan Davis, editor of the annual Investment Trust Handbook, who discusses highlights of this year’s book, including insights from Aberdeen Standard Life’s Harry Nimmo, Monks’ (LSE:MNKS) Charles Plowden and Allianz Technology Trust’s (LSE:ATT) Walter Price. Davis also explains why he thinks trusts are the connoisseur’s choice when choosing an investment, and makes predictions for 2021.

Time-stamped highlights

00:39 The best funds and trusts of the year.

02:15 Baillie Gifford acquires another investment trust mandate.

03:35 Bullish mood among fund managers, but for which regions?

04:47 Professional investor and author Jonathan Davis joins the podcast.

08:22 “The more I learn about trusts, and the more I invest in them myself, the happier I become with them. [They are] what I like to call the connoisseur’s choice when it comes to picking an investment fund.”

16:51 A new fund joins the ii ACE 40 rated list of ethical investments.

