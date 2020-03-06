Funds Fan: Coronavirus fear and a retirement dilemma as markets fall

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In our new episode, host Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, talks to Faith Glasgow, editor of Money Observer, and Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, about the impact the coronavirus is having on global financial markets and investors.

The podcast also tackles a reader’s question on whether they should delay their retirement in light of recent stock market falls, while interactive investor fund analyst Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week.

Do you have a fund-related question for the podcast? Please email us at: editorial@ii.co.uk, putting “Funds Fan podcast” in the subject line.

Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.