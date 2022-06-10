Interactive Investor

Funds Fan: dividend demand, bear market tips, and Mobius interview

10th June 2022 09:11

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead explain why dividend investing has returned to fashion and examine the income fund sector in demand. They point out that a trick may be missed, as UK equity income funds, which on average yield 3.8%, continue to be shunned. Sam also names his five top tactics for investors to navigate a bear market.

Later in the podcast, our fund manager interview is Carlos Hardenberg, co-manager of the Mobius Investment Trust (LSE:MMIT), a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list.

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

