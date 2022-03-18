Funds Fan: dividend heroes, Woodford woe, and Alliance Trust interview

Later, Stuart Gray, of Willis Towers Watson, the investment manager of Alliance Trust (LSE:ATST) , joins the podcast. Gray gives his assessment of how performance has fared nearly five years on since Willis Towers Watson took over the management of Alliance Trust, which led its approach to change to a multi-manager structure.

In our latest episode, Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead discuss investment trust dividend heroes – explaining how the ‘revenue reserve’ work in practice. The duo also run through the latest update to investors in the closed Woodford Equity Income fund – just under £141 million of assets are left to be distributed to investors. Sam also explains why the 2020s are starting to look a lot like the 1970s – and gives some tips on how to invest during inflationary periods.

