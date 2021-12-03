Funds Fan: interest rate rise tips, three funds under review, and Hugh Young interview

Later, fund manager Hugh Young, who has been investing in Asian equity markets for over 30 years, joins the programme. Various topics are discussed, including Hugh naming his reasons to be cheerful and fearful for the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. He also explains why he sees China’s recent regulatory crackdown on tech companies as a buying opportunity, and discusses the investment approach and proposed changes (announced earlier this week) for the investment trust he manages, Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LSE:AAS) trust.

The team give their take on how investors can profit and protect portfolios from a potential rise in interest rates, and discuss three funds in interactive investor’s Super 60 rated list that have recently been placed under formal review.

