Funds Fan: market rotation, unloved UK, and fund yielding 5% plus

Later, bond investor Claudia Calich, who manages the M&G Emerging Markets Bond fund, makes the investment case for the asset class she invests in. Calich also explains how the fund, which appears on the ii Super 60 list and which has a yield of over 5%, assesses the risk profile of a country, and discusses the macroeconomic backdrop for emerging market bonds.

In our latest Funds Fan episode, Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, joins Kyle Caldwell to discuss the market rotation over the past few months. The duo also discuss the unloved UK market, which has performed well over the past year and looks well placed to maintain its form if value shares continue to shine.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.