Funds Fan: Woodford payouts, best fund managers, Bruce Stout interview

Host Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, and editor Faith Glasgow discuss the latest news, including payouts for investors in the Woodford Equity Income fund, potential legal action against Link Fund Solutions, and 10 fund managers who have beaten every rival since they started their career. The pair are joined by Bruce Stout, manager of Murray International trust (LSE:MYI), who discusses dividend cuts and the outlook for 2021, as well as his views on the deglobalisation 'trend'. Plus, interactive investor’s Teodor Dilov talks through his fund of the week from the ii Super 60 list of investments.

