Funds Fan: Woodford payouts, coronavirus and an ESG 'pandemic'
In our latest episode host Kyle Caldwell, examines topics including the Woodford payouts and Nick Train.
7th February 2020 09:45
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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In our latest episode host Kyle Caldwell, deputy editor of Money Observer, examines topics including the Woodford payouts and Nick Train with guests Tom Becket, chief investment officer of Punter Southall Wealth, and Tom Bailey, staff writer at Money Observer.
The podcast also tackles a reader’s question on the coronavirus, while interactive investor funds analyst Teodor Dilov names his fund of the week.
Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page.
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