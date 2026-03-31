The funds surviving a rough month
Saltydog Investor looks at the portfolios having a less bad month than others.
31st March 2026 08:56
by Douglas Chadwick from ii contributor
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This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.
With a couple of days to go, it looks like only two of the Investment Association (IA) sectors are going to post positive returns in March – Short Term Money Market and Standard Money Market.
The next best is UK Direct Property, which has still fallen by 1.0%, followed by £ High Yield, down 1.8%. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the UK Smaller Companies sector has lost 11.9% over the last four weeks.
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Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
This time last year, we had another difficult month when we were in the midst of the tariff wars. In March 2025, most of the main sectors saw significant falls, with the North American and Technology sectors being hit the hardest. However, a few sectors did make gains, and the overall level of losses was not as severe as we are seeing now.
This month looks like the worst we have seen since March 2020, when investors suddenly realised the potential magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although that market correction was fairly severe, it was also short-lived as central banks stepped in to calm the markets.
This time, the reasons for the downturn are relatively clear – the ongoing war with Iran, the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, and the destruction of oil and gas infrastructure in the region. This has led to rising energy costs, which could result in higher inflation, higher interest rates, and a slowing of the global economy. It is hard to see how the situation will improve until a ceasefire is agreed.
Since the US-Israeli airstrikes on 28 February, more than 98% of the funds that we monitor have gone down, and over half are showing month-to-date losses of more than 7%.
The worst-performing funds are the gold funds from the Specialist sector, with SVS Baker Steel Gold&Precious Mtls B Acc down by more than 28%.
Worst-performing funds in March
|Name
|Investment Association sector
|4-Week % return
|SVS Baker Steel Gold&Precious Mtls B Acc
|Specialist
|-28.4
|Ninety One Global Gold I Acc £
|Specialist
|-27.5
|BlackRock Gold and General D Acc
|Specialist
|-25.3
|WS Amati Strategic Metals B Acc
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|-24.1
|WS Ruffer Gold C Acc
|Specialist
|-18.9
Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
As we said last week, gold funds have fallen sharply after a strong run.
This may reflect profit-taking after a “buy the rumour, sell the news” reaction to the escalating conflict.
A stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields also make gold less attractive, as it does not generate any income.
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At the same time, oil supply concerns appear to have redirected safe-haven flows from gold towards energy. In addition, falling equity markets can lead to gold being sold to raise cash or meet margin calls, as seen during the Covid sell-off in 2020.
The strongest performers are energy-focused funds, which have benefited from higher oil prices and concerns over supply disruption in the Middle East.
Best-performing funds in March
|Name
|Investment Association sector
|4-Week % return
|WS Guinness Global Energy I Acc
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|14.2
|Schroder ISF Global Energy A Dis GBP AV
|Global
|13.6
|BGF World Energy D4
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|12.8
|Barings Global Agriculture I GBP
|Commodities & Natural Resources
|0.9
|abrdn Sterling Money Market I Acc
|Standard Money Market
|0.3
Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Although energy funds have done well, WS Guinness Global Energy I Acc is up over 14%, any easing of the conflict could lead to a swift reversal.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.