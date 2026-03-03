The funds that topped the performance charts in February 2026

Most major stock markets went up last month. The figures don’t reflect market movements following thebombing of Iran by the US and Israel because the attacks took place on Saturday 28 February.

The FTSE 100 performed particularly well in February, rising by 6.7%. This extends a rally that saw it gain more than 20% last year and a further 2.9% in January.

Across the Channel, there were solid gains in continental Europe. The French CAC 40 rose by 5.6%, while Germany’s DAX increased by 3.0%.

In the US, the picture was more mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average made a small gain of 0.2%. Like the FTSE 100, it has meaningful exposure to finance, defence and aerospace, healthcare and consumer goods, but also holds some large US technology companies that have struggled. The broader but more growth‑oriented S&P 500 fell by 0.9%, while the tech‑heavy Nasdaq lost 3.4%.

The standout performer was Japan, with markets making significant gains following last month’s election. The Nikkei 225 climbed by 10.4%. Elsewhere in Asia, the Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex fell by 2.8% and 1.2% respectively.

In terms of overall sector performance, February looks like the best month we’ve seen since last September. The numbers sometimes get revised slightly during the first few days of the month, but at the moment 32 out of the 34 sectors that we regularly monitor are showing gains.

Looking back, November was particularly disappointing, with only 15 sectors making progress. Since then, there has been a steady improvement.