Nine funds that pass the consistency test

At Saltydog Investor, we focus on providing data-led insights to help DIY investors navigate an ever-changing fund landscape.

Much of our weekly commentary concentrates on shorter-term trends, from one week to six months. However, we also recognise the value of identifying funds that have performed well over a longer time frame. That is why, every three months, we conduct our in-depth 6×6 analysis.

For this review, we examine all the funds that we monitor each week. We look for those that have risen by 5% or more in each of the last six consecutive six-month periods. In effect, it is a test of consistency across three years. It’s a demanding hurdle. Often, only a handful of funds make the grade. Sometimes none do.

This time, nine funds have achieved the full six out of six.

Saltydog Investor 6x6 Report: February 2026

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

This represents a noticeable increase compared with previous updates – one in November, three in August, one in May, and none this time last year. The explanation lies not only with the individual funds, but also with the broader market environment.

Our current rolling analysis covers the six periods from February 2023 to January 2026. The period that has just dropped out of the calculation was August 2022 to January 2023. During that earlier window, only 64% of funds produced positive returns.

By contrast, in the most recent six-month period, from August 2025 to January 2026, 89% of funds rose.

When nearly nine out of 10 funds are advancing, it becomes easier for managers to maintain uninterrupted gains of 5% or more.

The latest list is dominated by technology and growth-oriented strategies.

Polar Capital Global Technology I Inc GBP is the standout performer. Across the six periods it delivered returns of 21.8%, 14.4%, 11.2%, 19.7%, 13.2%, and 30.8%. Its one-year return is 48%, its two-year return 97%, and over three years it has risen by 174%.

Polar Capital PLC-Artificial Intelligence I Acc GBP also features prominently. Its most recent six-month gain was 25.0%, and it has delivered 113% over three years. Continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and digital infrastructure has provided a powerful tailwind.

Other technology-focused funds have also cleared the hurdle. L&G Global Technology Index I Acc and T. Rowe Price Global Tech Equity C Acc each delivered six consecutive six-month gains of at least 5%. The three-year returns for the duo stand at 133% and 115%.

Although not in the Technology & Technology Innovation sector, the New Capital US Growth GBP Acc fund, also in the list, is heavily biased towards the large US technology companies.

However, the list is not solely about high-growth technology exposure.

Ninety One UK Special Situations I Acc has achieved six out of six, with returns ranging from 5.3% to 19.1%. Its three-year return stands at 87%.

Ranmore Global Equity Investor GBP offers a different profile. Its six-period returns range between 5.7% and 14.0%, and its three-year return is 71%. The fund follows a value-oriented, geographically diversified approach and has less exposure to the large US technology companies that dominate global indices.

GS Japan Equity Partners R Acc GBP H (Snap) and Fidelity MSCI World Index GBP P Acc H complete the list.

The chart of the four leading funds over the past three years highlights an important distinction. The two technology funds have been significantly more volatile. Both experienced a sharp setback in early 2025 but recovered within the six-month window. By contrast, Ninety One UK Special Situations and Ranmore Global Equity Investor have delivered steadier progress.