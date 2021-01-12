ii Super 60 review: full-year 2020

ii Super 60 fund selections

Financial markets have experienced turbulence and success in abundance over the years, but 2020 was remarkable indeed. We witnessed ups and downs for almost all investment styles across multiple asset classes, and many investors saw attractive opportunities to begin building positions.

Strongly benefiting from its technology and innovation portfolio themes, as well as quality exposure to emerging markets, Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) was the absolute champion among the Super 60’s rated strategies, delivering 110% total return for the 12 months to 31 December.

China managed to tackle the virus better than its Western peers, limiting the impact on supply chains, which also helped for a quicker and ongoing recovery with as little disruption as possible. It’s one of the reasons why Fidelity China Special Situations (LSE:FCSS) performed extremely well in 2020, returning 69%.

Japanese equities, and especially innovative companies with ambition to be disruptors in their areas of operation, demonstrated strong performance over the year. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LSE:BGS) returned 49%, strongly supported by its relatively large position in technology, while Legg Mason IF Japan Equity delivered a 41% total return, strongly benefiting from its overweight position in healthcare. The top five best performers is completed by TR European Growth (LSE:TRG), which returned 36% for the period, mainly on the back of a fantastic Q4 performance (+37%) and improved sentiment towards undervalued assets.

The global pandemic led to the acceleration of technology, but it also left capital-intensive industries, including property, as its biggest casualties. BMO Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT) lost 28% over one year, but it should be highlighted that due to its closed-ended structure, investors in the trust had uninterrupted access to their money, while all major property funds were gated during the year due to excessive redemption requests.

Despite the cyclical rally in the final quarter of 2020, triggered by the positive news of a vaccine discovery, value strategies remained among the hardest hit. North American Income Trust (LSE:NAIT) (-16% for the period) alongside two of its UK peers – Royal London UK Equity Income (-15% and Man GLG Income Professional (-14%) were among those that struggled the most, yet continued to offer very attractive dividend yields. Utilico Emerging Markets (LSE:UEM) also failed to impress shareholders, returning -14%, suffering mainly from local currency moves rather than poor selection of portfolio holdings.

