Investment lessons from the 2000s
Fund manager Alastair Mundy reflects on major financial events and investment experiences in the 2000s.
15th November 2019 10:00
by Faith Glasgow from interactive investor
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In the third episode of our four-part Greatest Hits podcast series, fund manager Alastair Mundy reflects on major financial events and his investment experiences during the 2000s.
The decade began with millennium bug fears and ended with the global financial crisis. Contrarian investor Alastair Mundy offers his reflections, and discusses the dotcom boom and bust.
The Temple Bar Investment trust (LSE:TMPL) manager talks to Money Observer editor Faith Glasgow about being a value investor during the period, fellow value investor Neil Woodford, and the rise of the BRICS.
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Listen to other fund managers in the Greatest Hits podcast series:
Rosemary Banyard on the about the 1980s and Liontrust's John Husselbee on the 1990s.
This podcast was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.
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