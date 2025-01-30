ISA ideas for every generation from Baby Boomers to Gen Alpha

There are many things you must wait for in life, from learning to drive at 17 to collecting your state pension, currently at 66, but an ISA is open to you whatever your age.

The tax wrapper as a savings and investing vehicle suits the needs of everyone from newborn to centenarian, it’s just the goals and risk profiles that differ. In this article, generational groups are used simply to help readers recognise something of their own experience. A generation can cover up to 18 years, so there’s a range of goals and experiences within any one group.

Here are some fund, investment trust and exchange-traded fund (ETF) ideas for generational cohorts largely defined by an article* published by US think-tank the Pew Research Center (except for Gen Alpha).

Generation Alpha: born 2013 to 2025 (0-12 years)

Counting Prince George among the Gen Alpha cohort, this is a generation of true digital natives, with iPads and streaming platforms competing for attention as soon as they can operate a device.

Because of the long time horizon, Gen Alpha have years to ride out inevitable stock market peaks and troughs while focusing on growth. Choosing a fund that invests solely in shares, the riskiest asset class, is sensible given the period that this generation will be invested in the market.

If you are investing on their behalf by putting money into a Junior ISA and a “hands-off” approach appeals, a low-cost global tracker fund such as iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA) could work. This gives you exposure to 23 developed markets worldwide.

The accumulation version of the ETF means dividends are reinvested rather than paid out, which helps the investment grow and benefit from compounding, which is when investment returns themselves generate returns.

If you want exposure to emerging markets as well, you could consider other global equity options such as Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, whose ongoing charges figure (OCF) is 0.22%, meaning for every £1,000 invested, it costs £2.20 a year, plus the platform charge. Alternatively, HSBC FTSE All-World Index has a lower OCF of 0.13%.

If you prefer to go down the active investing route, where you put your faith in a fund manager to outperform the market, other investments to consider include Baillie Gifford-managed Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust.

This is an adventurous growth option, and the trust’s focus on innovative companies means it invests in businesses that are listed on a stock exchange and those that aren’t. Its top 10 holdings at the time of writing include Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Elon Musk’s Space X, and e-commerce marketplace MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI). Over the long term, this trust has delivered impressive results, but it has underperformed its benchmark over the short term.

It’s important to stress that in the universe of funds, there are many options that can work in a Junior ISA and some parents could opt to put everything in an emerging markets fund, for example, or invest across a handful of shares.

On the new interactive investor Community app, one investor argues that “it’s worth considering more than one investment [in a Junior ISA], but it depends how active you want to be. Some people just want a single ‘buy and forget’ tracker, while others want to trade the market and pick individual stocks.”

Parents who are worried that their child could blow their nest egg on something frivolous once the Junior ISA becomes accessible when they turn 18, sometimes circumvent the problem by investing for their child inside their own ISA. However, this only works if they haven’t used up their own individual £20,000 annual ISA allowance.

Others hope that by providing some financial education and discussing the investments held inside the ISA with their child, their offspring will make sensible choices when they come to access it.

Generation Z: born 1997 to 2012 (13 to 28 in 2025)

This generational cohort is comprised of young teenagers to late 20somethings, some of whom had their educations disrupted by Covid lockdowns. Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is considered Gen Z, which also has time on its side, so will want to pursue investment growth, with shares the most appropriate asset class again.

Although amounts invested by older members of this group could be relatively small after high rents, student loan payments, and perhaps running a car are accounted for, any spare cash regularly invested each month into a stocks and shares ISA can help build up a tidy nest egg. Priorities for older individuals in this generational cohort might include saving a deposit for their first home.

A monthly savings habit also means that investors benefit from pound-cost averaging. This is when your money buys more units of a fund when prices are low, and fewer units of a fund when prices are higher, which basically means averaging out prices.

Investment ideas for those with at least a five-year time frame include low-cost passive trackers such as Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity. Other multi-asset options include BlackRock MyMap 6, which currently has 93% invested in shares, and is a cheaper alternative to the well-known Vanguard LifeStrategy range, costing 0.17% vs 0.22%. The difference is that MyMap multi-asset funds invest a small amount in alternatives (2%), as well as bonds (5%), providing further diversification.

Active options to consider include Alliance Witan Ord (LSE:ALW) a global equity multi-manager investment trust which outsources stock picking to external fund managers, and Fundsmith Equity, a global equity fund run by ‘star’ fund manager Terry Smith. Although long-term returns are good, this fund has suffered in the short term, in part because Smith does not own artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). Its stellar performance, alongside other ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks, has turbocharged those funds that have them among their holdings.