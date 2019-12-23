The key reason to sell a share
Fund manager Mark Slater tells Kyle Caldwell the key reason to call time on a share and sell.
23rd December 2019 09:47
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
Share on
Fund manager Mark Slater tells Kyle Caldwell the key reason to call time on a share and hit the sell button.
In the second of our three-part “Share Snippets” series with fund manager Mark Slater, we move on to something that investors find a tough skill to master – selling a share at the right time.
In the video below, Slater, who manages the Slater Growth, Slater Income and Slater Recovery funds, outlines the key consideration he takes into account when deciding whether to retain or sell a holding. In the main, Slater prefers to “run his winners”, and in the video he explains why that is the case and names one of his top-performing long-term winners.
Watch the first episode in the Share Snippets series here.
This video was originally published by our sister magazine Money Observer. Click here to subscribe.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.