Mark Slater on Corbyn risk and reasonably priced growth shares

In the first of a three-part series, Slater Investments' Mark Slater shares his views on the upcoming general election and details how he finds growth at a reasonable price.

The UK stock market is “on sale” and could enjoy a bounce if the Conservative Party win a majority at the upcoming general election, argues Mark Slater, manager of the Slater Income, Slater Growth and Slater Recovery funds.

A Tory win would be more welcomed by markets than a Labour victory, he adds; and the prospect of a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government is, in his opinion, a bigger risk than Brexit uncertainty.

The latter has been a cloud over the UK stock market over the past three and a half years, resulting in both domestic and international investors shying away from the UK. On that front, Slater argues that a catalyst to remove the UK’s “unloved” tag could come from a majority Conservative government that then follows through with its Brexit plans.

Elsewhere, Slater runs through the main qualities and attributes he looks for to find great growth businesses, without overpaying.