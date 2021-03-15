Jatinder Dhanoa

Did you find it easy to start investing for a pension?

Yes. I started saving at 25.

What current pension contributions do you make, either monthly or otherwise?

£10,000 per annum.

Have you ever taken a break from pension saving?

Yes, for about five years. I didn’t have enough money spare from my company to contribute to a pension.

What do you invest in for your pension?

Funds, ETFs, and direct equities.

Would you ever consider investing pension money in international stocks?

Yes.

What are your five largest holdings?

Shell (LSE:SHEL), BP (LSE:BP.), Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) and a couple of international funds (as of November 2020).

What is your investment objective/target pension pot or annual retirement income?

I am targeting an annual retirement income of £40,000.

As a SIPP holder, what advice would you give to anyone thinking of opening one?

Diversify your portfolio and have a mix of direct equity investments alongside funds or ETFs and compare the performance of them quarterly or every six months. If you are performing better through your own direct investments, why bother paying a fee for a fund to invest on your behalf?