Model portfolio update: fund winners and losers in Q3 2023

There was positive performance across all models apart from the Sustainable Growth model, which produced a negative absolute return over the quarter.

Global equities and bonds rose modestly in sterling terms over Q3 but fell in US dollar terms, thereby giving up some of the gains made in the first half of 2023. Economic indicators continue to paint a murky picture in the US, the UK, and Europe, and inflation continues to dominate the market narrative. With inflation generally on a downward trend, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have recently hit pause in their respective monetary tightening programmes but have given indications of a “higher for longer” interest rate environment, quashing any hopes of rate cuts in the near term.

In equities, value once again outperformed growth in most regions with energy stocks leading the way on the back of a rapidly rising oil price and a series of supply cuts. Stocks in the communications and financials sectors rose too, while utilities and consumer staples produced negative returns.

Against this backdrop, the Active Growth and Low-Cost Income models produced the strongest returns, while at the opposite end of the spectrum the Sustainable Growth model delivered a negative return over the quarter, largely reflecting the underperformance of growth vs value. The Low-Cost Growth model also produced a positive return over the quarter, while the Active Income model was down slightly driven largely by the negative return of Murray International (LSE:MYI) and to a lesser extent by the negative return of the M&G Global Dividend fund.

The top performer over the quarter was the Active Growth Model, which was up 1.54%, with the other growth models, Sustainable Growth and Low-Cost Growth, producing returns of -1.10% and 0.77% respectively. The Active Income Model was down 0.26%, while the Low-Cost Income Model was up 1.47%.

Performance of models over 12-month time periods

Discrete (%) returns for the periods*: 01/10/2022-30/09/2023 01/10/2021-30/09/2022 01/10/2020-30/09/2021 Growth Models ii Active Growth 6.42 -15.35 25.41 ii Low Cost Growth 8.70 -5.95 23.11 ii Sustainable Growth 5.05 -17.88 22.89 Growth Benchmark 10.57 -5.12 21.31 Income Models ii Active Income 7.70 -2.86 22.91 ii Low Cost Income 5.18 -1.04 19.54 Income Benchmark 10.57 -5.12 21.31 Morningstar 80%+ Equity Category Average 6.32 -9.61 20.43

Notes *as at 30 September 2023. Portfolio launch date (for monitoring purposes) was 1 January 2019, except Sustainable Growth portfolio, launched 1 October 2019. Data source: Morningstar Direct. Benchmark: Morningstar UK Adventurous Target Allocation. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pe rformance of the three growth model portfolios

% total return (with income reinvested) as of 30 September 2023, after*: Growth Models 1 month 3 month 6 month 1 year 2 year 3 year Since Inception ii Active Growth 0.34 1.54 1.55 6.42 -9.91 12.98 48.21 ii Low Cost Growth -0.20 0.77 3.00 8.70 2.24 25.87 42.97 ii Sustainable Growth -1.02 -1.10 0.11 5.05 -13.73 6.02 19.51** Growth Benchmark 0.00 0.81 2.67 10.57 4.92 27.28 46.71 Growth benchmark since 1 October 2019 (date ii Ethical Growth was launched, since renamed to Sustainable Growth) Morningstar 80%+ Equity Category Average -0.64 -0.08 0.97 6.32 -3.90 15.73 32.91

Notes *as at 30 September 2023. Portfolio launch date (for monitoring purposes) was 1 January 2019. Data source: Morningstar Direct. Benchmark: Morningstar UK Adventurous Target Allocation. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

** Sustainable Growth launched 1 October 2019.

The ii Active Growth Model was up 1.54% over the third quarter of 2023. Stand-out contributors to performance over the quarter were funds with a value style bias, including Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock, JPM US Value and Jupiter UK Special Situations.

The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock fund invests in mostly large-cap stocks that look cheap on a range of valuation measures. The approach relies on bottom-up, fundamental research of companies and industries and favours businesses with good management, competitive advantages, and good growth potential. These may also be businesses that are under a cloud at the time of purchase. The fund was up 4.53% over the quarter and benefited from overweight positions, as well as stock selection, in energy and financials and from positive stock selection in communication services.

The JPM US Value team focuses on US large-cap stocks with consistent earnings, high returns on invested capital, conservative financials, and strong management. There is also flexibility to dip into cyclicals and beaten-up stocks when opportunities arise. The managers won't pay too large a premium for stocks, quality or otherwise, and valuations are critical to buy-and-sell decisions. The fund was up 2.28% over the quarter and benefited primarily from an overweight in the energy sector and underweight in technology as well as from positive stock selection in healthcare.

Completing the list of top performers in the model is the Jupiter UK Special Situations, which was up 4.58% over the quarter. The managers of this fund adopt a clear value approach that aims to identify longer-term valuation anomalies by looking for stocks that have an attractive P/E ratio when calculated using 10-year average earnings, or which look attractive on an earnings yield to return on capital basis. This, plus the slight bias down the market-cap scale, have been beneficial over the quarter.

Offsetting the positive returns of these funds were the holdings in Fundsmith Equity (-1.74%) and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Ord (LSE:JMG) (-1.15%), both of which have a quality-growth style bias and suffered as growth stocks underperformed.

While the ii Sustainable Growth Model includes a small allocation to managers with a value style bias, most notably the Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity fund, it continues to be dominated by managers with a growth style bias, in keeping with the profile of most Sustainable funds. As such this bias was detrimental to performance over the quarter with the largest detractors from performance including the holdings in Impax Environmental Markets Ord (LSE:IEM) and Baillie Gifford Positive Change. Overall, the ii Sustainable Growth Model was down 1.10% for the quarter.

Impax Environmental Markets Ord defines its investable universe by applying a screen on environmental, financial quality, and valuation criteria. Portfolio candidates must derive at least 50% of their sales from environmental activities, such as energy efficiency, water infrastructure, and pollution control. The portfolio tends to favour growth stocks in the smid-cap space and show sector bets that deviate significantly from broad global indexes. The growth bias, exposure to US and European small-caps and the overweight to the utilities sector, were all headwinds over the quarter. The NAV weakness was exacerbated by a widening of the discount, which resulted in a share price decline of 9.13%.

The managers of the Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund look to invest in new, innovative, transformational industries including energy transition, electrification, material revolution, genetics, AI and quantum computing, with a focus on companies that are looking to enable these discoveries and drive change in their industries. The managers therefore target high-growth stocks with strong long-term potential, and, as a result, the stocks held often trade at high near-term valuation multiples. This clear growth focus detracted from performance over the quarter with the fund down 7.35%.

Offsetting this was strong performance from the Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity fund, which produced a positive return of 3.34%. The fund is an unusual product offering both sustainable characteristics and a clear value bias relative to mainstream benchmarks. There is a focus on companies deemed to be industry leaders or best in class versus peers in terms of sustainability, while the underlying stock selection methodology follows the established team process that seeks to identify contrarian, recovery ideas with strong financials. The value style and the bias down the market-cap scale were both positives over the quarter.

Positive contributors to performance in the ii Low-Cost Growth Model included Fidelity Index UK and L&G Global 100 Index. Fidelity Index UK tracks the FTSE All-Share Index, which benefited from allocations to energy and basic materials stocks. The L&G Global 100 Index fund tracks the performance of the S&P Global 100 Index and to this end benefited from its bias to large-cap stocks. The model was up 0.77% for the quarter.

On the flip side the Vanguard Global Bond Index fund was down 2.34% and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex UK Index (LSE:VERG) fund was down 2.01%.

The Vanguard Global Bond Index fund tracks the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Float Adjusted and Scaled Index, which includes over 20,000 investment grade and government bonds from across the globe with maturities over one year and the returns are GBP hedged. The GBP hedge meant that the fund did not benefit from US dollar strength relative to sterling and thus resulted in negative returns over the quarter.