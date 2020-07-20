Model Portfolios review: growth roars back with double-digit returns

The hope we expressed in the last review that “indiscriminately savaged holdings will rebound when risk appetite returns” has borne fruit, particularly for our growth-focused model portfolios. That has vindicated our decision at the time not to tinker with their holdings.

Aside from reassuringly good performance at a portfolio level – more than half of the 53 funds that made up our models during the three months to end-June are in the first or second quartiles of their peer groups – there has also been a recovery in the share prices of investment trust holdings.

Returns over the quarter follow the pattern we like to see: in the medium risk models, returns range from 10.6% for the short-term Alpha portfolio to 16.4% for longer-term Charlie, while in the higher-risk models returns range from 15.7% for Delta to 27.7% for Foxtrot, with longer-term investors reaping the rewards of the potentially greater volatility they accept.

Having gained the most over the past three months, our punchiest proposition Foxtrot has now surpassed the level it stood at before volatility struck, and has handed investors a near 150% gain since the inception of our 12 models in January 2012.

Sadly, the income portfolios have not recovered to the same extent. Their performance has followed a similar pattern, however: the higher the equity content and risk level, the stronger the recovery in value. Returns range from 6.7% for Golf to 14.2% for Lima.

While a relief to see, it may take a while for the income-focused models to fully regain their lustre, given the well-documented dividend cuts. We are taking some action in this review to ensure our income portfolios are not over-exposed to cyclical value strategies.

Value-focused funds that focus on income are susceptible on two fronts: a slow economic recovery and a broader dividend reset among some of the companies they invest in. ‘Normal’ service with regards to dividend payments from companies with low dividend cover may take some time to resume if it returns at all. Essentially, companies may prioritise bolstering their balance sheets over keeping a previous commitment to distribute a high level of income.

Value strategies

That said, we feel it is beneficial to retain some exposure to value-focused strategies, particularly in the portfolios that aim to deliver income growth. As an investment style, value has lagged the market rebound, making such strategies arguably better placed to withstand investor nervousness over a second wave of Covid-19 and the economic fallout from the virus, which remain big unknowns.

Pleasingly, all bar two of our models, Golf and Juliet, have outperformed their benchmarks. These both seek to produce an immediate income stream and are suffering from their exposure to UK property. BMO Commercial Property is the only one of our constituents to end the quarter in the red, with a decline of 15.4%.Its dividends are paid monthly but were suspended in April due to Covid-19. However, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions can only help this trust. We would be surprised if dividend payments do not resume before the end of the next quarter and are reluctant to sell at this very depressed level.

These portfolios also hold Schroder Income Maximiser, whose capital performance has been adversely affected by the collapse in UK dividends. The underlying value-driven strategy remains out of favour, but the near 7% yield is valuable to investors seeking immediate income.

It is based on quarterly valuations (a 1.75% payment based on the quarterly net asset value), so actual income has been falling in line with the NAV. However, the underlying portfolio has scope for considerable upside. For managers Nick Kirrage and Kevin Murphy, “you make all your money in a bear market”, and this is the third severe sell-off experienced by this seasoned duo. We are confident that this fund still deserves its place.

Portfolio constituents and new weightings†

Please click here to see larger version of table