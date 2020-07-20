Model Portfolios review: growth roars back with double-digit returns

As Money Observer's six growth model investment portfolios bounce back with a vengeance, the six income portfolios are strengthened for storm clouds ahead.

The hope we expressed in the last review that “indiscriminately savaged holdings will rebound when risk appetite returns” has borne fruit, particularly for our growth-focused model portfolios. That has vindicated our decision at the time not to tinker with their holdings. Aside from reassuringly good performance at a portfolio level – more than half of the 53 funds that made up our models during the three months to end-June are in the first or second quartiles of their peer groups – there has also been a recovery in the share prices of investment trust holdings. Returns over the quarter follow the pattern we like to see: in the medium risk models, returns range from 10.6% for the short-term Alpha portfolio to 16.4% for longer-term Charlie, while in the higher-risk models returns range from 15.7% for Delta to 27.7% for Foxtrot, with longer-term investors reaping the rewards of the potentially greater volatility they accept. Having gained the most over the past three months, our punchiest proposition Foxtrot has now surpassed the level it stood at before volatility struck, and has handed investors a near 150% gain since the inception of our 12 models in January 2012. Sadly, the income portfolios have not recovered to the same extent. Their performance has followed a similar pattern, however: the higher the equity content and risk level, the stronger the recovery in value. Returns range from 6.7% for Golf to 14.2% for Lima. While a relief to see, it may take a while for the income-focused models to fully regain their lustre, given the well-documented dividend cuts. We are taking some action in this review to ensure our income portfolios are not over-exposed to cyclical value strategies. Value-focused funds that focus on income are susceptible on two fronts: a slow economic recovery and a broader dividend reset among some of the companies they invest in. ‘Normal’ service with regards to dividend payments from companies with low dividend cover may take some time to resume if it returns at all. Essentially, companies may prioritise bolstering their balance sheets over keeping a previous commitment to distribute a high level of income. Value strategies That said, we feel it is beneficial to retain some exposure to value-focused strategies, particularly in the portfolios that aim to deliver income growth. As an investment style, value has lagged the market rebound, making such strategies arguably better placed to withstand investor nervousness over a second wave of Covid-19 and the economic fallout from the virus, which remain big unknowns. Pleasingly, all bar two of our models, Golf and Juliet, have outperformed their benchmarks. These both seek to produce an immediate income stream and are suffering from their exposure to UK property. BMO Commercial Propertyis the only one of our constituents to end the quarter in the red, with a decline of 15.4%.Its dividends are paid monthly but were suspended in April due to Covid-19. However, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions can only help this trust. We would be surprised if dividend payments do not resume before the end of the next quarter and are reluctant to sell at this very depressed level. These portfolios also hold Schroder Income Maximiser, whose capital performance has been adversely affected by the collapse in UK dividends. The underlying value-driven strategy remains out of favour, but the near 7% yield is valuable to investors seeking immediate income. It is based on quarterly valuations (a 1.75% payment based on the quarterly net asset value), so actual income has been falling in line with the NAV. However, the underlying portfolio has scope for considerable upside. For managers Nick Kirrage and Kevin Murphy, “you make all your money in a bear market”, and this is the third severe sell-off experienced by this seasoned duo. We are confident that this fund still deserves its place. Portfolio constituents and new weightings† Please click here to see larger version of table

Notes: † As at 3 July 2020. *The historic yield does not account for the monthly dividend suspension from BMO Commercial Property since April 2020. Holding with blue stripes indicate new holding or adjusted weighting. See here for more information. Data source: FE Analytics. Most portfolio members post a strong recovery Please click here for larger version of table

Notes: Table shows performance, with income reinvested, of model portfolio constituents to 1 July 2020, ranked over three months and their quartile rankings in official sectors. Not all constituents have been members of portfolios over the time periods stated. Funds with blue tint: added to a model portfolio or weighting increased. Funds with pink tint: fund removed from a model portfolio or weighting reduced. Data source: FE Analytics.

Growth portfolios Medium risk The only constituent among our medium-risk growth portfolios that gives us cause for concern is Artemis Global Growth in Bravo. It flounders in the fourth quartile of its peer group over shorter and longer time periods. Manager Peter Saacke has stepped down as chief investment officer of Artemis to focus on the fund. We recognise the importance of retaining a value strategy in the portfolio, so will continue to monitor for signs of improvement. Higher risk The stellar performance of Scottish Mortgage – our best-performing constituent this quarter with an impressive gain of 43.3% – saw its weighting in Foxtrot rise to more than 25%. We are taking profits – reducing the holding by six percentage points and re-allocating 3% extra each to Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and LF Miton European Opportunities. Both have recently performed with credit, up 36.7% and 25.2% over the quarter respectively, but are underrepresented in the portfolio. Foxtrot and Echo have also benefited from holding ASI Global Smaller Companies, up 31.9% since the last review. Fund manager Alan Rowsell and analyst Imogen Harris recently left Aberdeen Standard Investments but the fund remains in experienced hands. Harry Nimmo, manager of the strategy alongside Rowsell at launch in January 2012, has been re-instated as co-manager alongside Kirsty Desson. We are only making one fund change within our growth portfolios. Seneca Global Income & Growth has continued to disappoint, despite some of its previously unquoted holdings (AJ Bell) and alternative assets (Hipgnosis Songs Fund) contributing strongly to performance. Caledonia, which boasts a highly diversified portfolio that includes a good slug of unquoted holdings, replaces it. The trust regularly trades on a useful discount (currently 22.6%) and pays relatively modest dividends which have nevertheless risen for more than 50 years. The current yield is 2.3%. Growth models post double-digit returns Total return, income reinvested (%),

to 1 July 2020 after: 3 mths 1 year 3 yrs 5 yrs Inception* Alpha: Short Term Growth, Medium Risk 10.6 4.2 25.8 65.0 111.8 Bravo: Medium Term Growth, Medium Risk 14.7 2.4 24.0 64.1 138.5 Charlie: Longer Term Growth, Medium Risk 16.4 1.4 11.7 39.7 110.2 Delta: Short Term Growth, Higher Risk 15.7 3.3 16.8 53.7 120.1 Echo: Medium Term Growth, Higher Risk 22.5 1.4 20.5 43.3 95.7 Foxtrot: Longer Term Growth, Higher Risk 27.7 11.3 24.7 65.8 147.9 Benchmark indices FTSE UK Private Investor Growth index 13.5 3.1 17.9 48.2 108.2 FTSE UK Private Investor Balanced index 11.2 3.3 16.3 42.8 94.6 FTSE All Share index 10.2 -13.0 -4.6 15.2 62.9 Notes:*Inception date of our Model Portfolios is 1 January 2012. Data source: FE Analytics as at 1 July 2020. Data source: FE Analytics.