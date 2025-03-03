Most-bought investments February 2025

The Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF is again the most popular index fund/ETF, and the Royal London Short-Term Money Market Fund continues to be the top pick for active open-ended funds

John Wood Group enters the top 10 equities list in February – shooting straight to first place

Investors look to the safe haven of gold, as the iShares Physical Gold ETC lands the second spot in the most-bought index funds and ETFs list

interactive investor (ii), the UK’s second-largest platform for private investors, reveals its most-bought equities, funds, and investment trusts in February 2025.

When it comes to index funds and ETFs, the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF remains a firm favourite for ii investors – topping the list once again. For active open-ended funds, the Royal London Short-Term Money Market Fund also continues its run of success, taking the number one spot.

The iShares Physical Gold ETC rose in popularity this month, rising from fourth to second place in our most-bought index funds and ETFs list.

Within the active open-ended funds list, we saw a number of new entrants – for example the Artemis UK Select Fund placing fifth, and Orbis Global Balanced Standard Fund placing sixth.

John Wood Group entered the most-bought stocks list in February - shooting straight to the top.

MicroStrategy fell down to seventh place after being second in January, while US companies Nvidia and Tesla remained in the top 3 – placing second and third respectively.

ii’s top three investment trusts remained the same in February, with Scottish Mortgage once again leading the pack.

Assura plc fell from fourth to 10th place, and The Renewables Infrastructure Group was a new entrant to this list – coming in at ninth place.

Below, interactive investor’s experts explore February 2025’s most-bought data in more depth.

Funds and investment trusts

Commenting on the most-bought funds and investment trusts on ii in February,Kyle Caldwell, Funds and Investment Education Editor, says: “Investors are mixing and matching between core holdings and tactical positions.

“For core holdings investors are favouring global exposure – with tracker funds proving particularly popular. This is reflected by eight of the top 10 index funds or ETFs having global remits.

“In terms of tactical positions – some investors are seeking out more defensive exposure.

“Topping the table as the most-bought active open-ended fund is Royal London Short Term Money Market. Yields on money market funds are closely linked to the Bank of England base rate, so investors continue to pocket a return well ahead of the UK inflation rate of 3%. Royal London Short Term Money Market’s current yield is 4.7% (as of 31 January 2024).

“Another defensive play proving popular is iShares Physical Gold, which is second most-bought in the index fund and ETF table. Geopolitics has been driving the gold price higher over the past year or so. Escalating tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine have prompted buying from central banks. In addition to being seen as a hedge against economic uncertainty, another factor at play is inflation. Gold is widely viewed as an inflation hedge and some commentators think inflation could be higher than central bankers have forecast for 2025.

“For the adventurous tactical positions, popular fund choices include Jupiter India, Polar Capital Technology and Allianz Technology, the latter returning to the top 10 most-bought investment trust table for the first time since last September. Adventurous funds add spice to a portfolio, but as with cooking, you need to strike the right balance. When picking funds, it’s important to weigh up risk vs reward, and ensure that you don’t have too much of your portfolio in adventurous areas that could all fall sharply at the same time.”

Equities

Commenting on the most-bought stocks on ii in February, Keith Bowman, Equity Analyst at interactive investor, says: “Hoped-for bargain hunting propelled energy sector-focused engineer John Wood Group to the top of the most-bought list in February.

“A trading update saw Wood offering some reassurance regarding an ongoing audit review of its accounts by Deloitte but also detailing outlook forecasts below its own prior November estimates. A fresh approach from Dubai-based Sidara about a possible takeover offer added to investor interest. Wood Group shares fell 49% during February.

“BAE Systems made a top 10 entrance during the month. BAE reported soaring annual profits with the defence equipment maker predicting a further gain in adjusted profits for the 2025 year ahead. A record order book of £77.8 billion, up 11% year-over-year, supports an expected gain in 2025 profits of up to 10%. BAE shares rose 15% during February.

“Computer chip maker Nvidia stayed in investor sights. The play on artificial intelligence or AI prospects detailed sales beating Wall Street forecasts, although with management’s estimated profit margin going forward below forecasts. Nvidia shares have fallen 7% during 2025 having risen 171% during 2024.

“Elsewhere, results from Rolls-Royce saw it announce an unexpected £1 billion share buyback programme, aiding continued investor interest, while Legal & General stayed in focus, helped by a dividend yield of over 8%.”

MOST-BOUGHT INVESTMENTS ON INTERACTIVE INVESTOR (ii) IN FEBRUARY 2025