Most-popular interactive investor articles of 2025

Below, we share the most-popular articles of the year covering subjects from share tips and the Autumn Budget through to money market funds and income stocks.

These two stocks were hugely popular, and these experts said there was good reason to believe the rally wasn’t over.

As rumours about tax reforms continued to swirl, Craig Rickman ran through most recent developments and flagged what investors should consider before accessing pension lump sums.

One cash alternative soared in popularity as interest rates rose but it wasn’t the only option investors had, explained Sam Benstead.

Both blue-chip companies have been popular over the past few years, and investors were not put off by rising valuations. City writer Graeme Evans explained what was going on.

With another £10,000 in the bank the year before, plus a nice capital gain, our head of equity strategy put together another portfolio for income seekers.

UK bank stocks are among the best performers this year, and another City analyst decided to raise targets for sector leaders. Graeme Evans revealed the winners.

This was one of the biggest months of the year for dividend payments, which included income from some popular blue-chips. Graeme Evans runs through the list.

This property company has significant potential, according to a team of City analysts. Graeme Evans looked at this ‘compelling opportunity for investors’.

One of the highest-scoring companies that analyst Richard Beddard covers, its modest valuation and large cash pile implied that it’s a good long-term investment.

Kyle Caldwell constructed a hypothetical portfolio of funds aiming to achieve £10,000 of income this year. Here are his choices.