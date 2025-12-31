Most-popular interactive investor articles of 2025
Here are some of the most-read articles written by ii’s experts over the past year.
31st December 2025 10:25
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Below, we share the most-popular articles of the year covering subjects from share tips and the Autumn Budget through to money market funds and income stocks.
1) Rolls-Royce and Aviva shares tipped to surge again
These two stocks were hugely popular, and these experts said there was good reason to believe the rally wasn’t over.
2) Autumn Budget preview: unpacking the pension tax-free cash saga
As rumours about tax reforms continued to swirl, Craig Rickman ran through most recent developments and flagged what investors should consider before accessing pension lump sums.
3) Fund Battle: which are the best money market funds?
One cash alternative soared in popularity as interest rates rose but it wasn’t the only option investors had, explained Sam Benstead.
4) Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems shares break records
Both blue-chip companies have been popular over the past few years, and investors were not put off by rising valuations. City writer Graeme Evans explained what was going on.
5) 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2025
With another £10,000 in the bank the year before, plus a nice capital gain, our head of equity strategy put together another portfolio for income seekers.
6) Lloyds among bank shares tipped following sector upgrade
UK bank stocks are among the best performers this year, and another City analyst decided to raise targets for sector leaders. Graeme Evans revealed the winners.
7) Lloyds Bank and Aviva part of £9bn FTSE 100 dividend windfall
This was one of the biggest months of the year for dividend payments, which included income from some popular blue-chips. Graeme Evans runs through the list.
8) A merger stock with 8% dividend yield and 50% potential upside
This property company has significant potential, according to a team of City analysts. Graeme Evans looked at this ‘compelling opportunity for investors’.
9) Shares for the future: a top 5 stock that’s ‘absurdly cheap’
One of the highest-scoring companies that analyst Richard Beddard covers, its modest valuation and large cash pile implied that it’s a good long-term investment.
10) 10 funds to generate a £10,000 income in 2025
Kyle Caldwell constructed a hypothetical portfolio of funds aiming to achieve £10,000 of income this year. Here are his choices.
