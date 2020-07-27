The one name Saltydog keeps returning to

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Baillie Gifford American is an example why this investment house is so popular with Saltydog Investor.

From time to time you get a fund manager who seems particularly in tune with the times. We have also seen it happen with certain investment houses. Soon after launching Saltydog Investor, almost ten years ago, there was a period where funds from Invesco Perpetual were continually appearing at the top of our tables.

At the moment it looks like Baillie Gifford are ‘in the zone’. As one of our members recently commented: “Surely we should buy every product these guys ever make. They are making everybody else look like chumps.”

Back in March our two demonstration portfolios were almost 100% in cash. Our only holding was the Investec (now Ninety One) Global Gold fund which accounted for less than two per cent of the Ocean Liner.

We started reinvesting in April and have been gradually increasing our exposure to the markets.

Early on in the process we went back into three funds that we had been in for most of 2019. They are Royal London Sustainable World, Janus Henderson Institutional Global Managed, and Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed; they are all from the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector.

A few weeks ago, we added another fund from this sector into the Tugboat portfolio. We selected the Baillie Gifford Managed fund. When we reviewed our holdings last Wednesday it was already showing a profit of 2.6%, and it was also the best performing fund in the 'Slow Ahead' Group over four and 12 weeks.

We decided to add it to our Ocean Liner portfolio as well.

Here’s a shortlist from last week’s data showing the leading funds from the Mixed Investment 40-85 % shares sector based on their cumulative returns over the last 26 weeks, with the Baillie Gifford fund at the top of the list.